Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. Citigroup lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 79.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

