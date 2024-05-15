The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Trimmed by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,811,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261,502. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.14. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

