SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 512,500 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512,500 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group comprises about 1.7% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $19,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,794 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,954,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 777,863 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 295.8% during the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 942,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,413,000 after buying an additional 704,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,678,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 3.2 %

CG traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. 662,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,808. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is -78.21%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.