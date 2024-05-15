Innova Wealth Partners Purchases 76 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Innova Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,185,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $517.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,789. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $483.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.41. The firm has a market cap of $476.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

