Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $48.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

