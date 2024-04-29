Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives $103.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.07.

Several research firms have commented on CAH. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $103.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average of $104.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

