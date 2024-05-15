Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 21.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $258,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 78,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Xylem by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.70.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $142.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $143.62.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

