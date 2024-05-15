Evercore ISI Cuts Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $38.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 43,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -0.29.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.17). Analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $732,726.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $732,726.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,646 shares of company stock worth $3,420,627. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Propel Bio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 327,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 584,875 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 52,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

