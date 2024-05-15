Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after acquiring an additional 858,446 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,380,000 after acquiring an additional 441,411 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $196.51. 79,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.22 and a 200-day moving average of $172.44. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

