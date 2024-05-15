Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Bank of America

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

NYSE:VRT traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.60. 961,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,980,895. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $102.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,409,664 shares of company stock worth $310,846,212 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $669,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

