Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOLT

Bolt Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOLT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,940. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 878.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Newtyn Management LLC raised its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC owned 2.69% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.