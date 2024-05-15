Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,842,302 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 974,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,842,302 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $68,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

ELS stock opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

ELS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ELS

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.