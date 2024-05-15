Enbridge Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued on Sunday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.50.

Enbridge Stock Down 2.3 %

TSE:ENB opened at C$50.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$107.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.66.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 128.87%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.