Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Get Datadog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $116.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.84, a PEG ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35. Datadog has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,897,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $2,500,533.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,897,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,660,577.36. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 182,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,807.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 585,425 shares of company stock valued at $74,023,906. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.