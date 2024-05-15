Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 119,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

