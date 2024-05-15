Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 16th.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 38.72%.

Imperial Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

Imperial Petroleum stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Imperial Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

