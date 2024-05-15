Citigroup Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $122.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $124.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.02. 2,812,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,946,436. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.05. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $175,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 277.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 59,167 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 16,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 734,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,145,000 after acquiring an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 44,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

