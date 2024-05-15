SEA’s (SE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SE. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Shares of SE stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $67.50. 656,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,592,374. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. SEA has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $79.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

