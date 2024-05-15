Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 7,057 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,212,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,006,000 after buying an additional 107,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,627.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,261 shares of company stock worth $6,185,929. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

