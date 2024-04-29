Brokerages Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT at $15.25

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 111.1% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 266,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 24.2% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 97,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arhaus by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.50. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

