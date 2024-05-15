Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Watsco worth $61,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,070,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Up 1.0 %

WSO stock opened at $484.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $431.11 and its 200 day moving average is $408.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.17 and a 1-year high of $487.74.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

