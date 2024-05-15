NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Raised to $110.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $84.37. The stock had a trading volume of 271,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,608. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NRG Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,502,000 after buying an additional 197,122 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,610,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 160,415 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 105.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,346,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 689,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.