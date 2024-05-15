Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,383.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,359,000 after buying an additional 224,841 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 42.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Republic Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 161.3% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 68,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $188.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

