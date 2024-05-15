Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 3,704 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,375,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 42.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 38,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in LPL Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 74,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial stock opened at $268.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.87 and a 52 week high of $276.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

