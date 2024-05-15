Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.12.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $113.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.20. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $645,346,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $264,627,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $272,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

