SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 309,339 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 309,339 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,200,000. Western Digital comprises about 1.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Western Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $1,565,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 32.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $226,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 125,598 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.32.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.32. 3,724,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,917,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.