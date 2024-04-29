Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $121.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.83.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $72.77 and a 12 month high of $121.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.92.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,589,000. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.