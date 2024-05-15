Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in April

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,403,900 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 1,179,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 561.6 days.

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of PKIUF opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

