Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Upgraded to Hold by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Enhabit from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enhabit from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Enhabit from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHAB

Enhabit Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.98. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enhabit

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,543.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enhabit by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Enhabit by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Enhabit by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 10.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.