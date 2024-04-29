Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $659.76 million, a PE ratio of 97.27 and a beta of 1.30.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
