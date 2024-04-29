Century Communities’ (CCS) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their underperform rating on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $78.82 on Thursday. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $97.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Century Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,460,000 after buying an additional 17,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,104,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,114,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,036,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,423,000 after purchasing an additional 180,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

