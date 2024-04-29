LPL Financial (LPLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LPL Financial to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $266.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.92. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $274.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.00.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

