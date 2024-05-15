Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Get Our Latest Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $49.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.