Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

