Potbelly Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Potbelly in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $8.79 on Monday. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $262.29 million, a P/E ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Potbelly by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 722.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

