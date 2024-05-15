Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $49.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 116.0% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 467.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 719,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 592,765 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 48,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,283 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 14.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

