Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.65 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 187.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,505 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after buying an additional 2,910,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after buying an additional 2,350,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.