Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allbirds in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Allbirds’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 60.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BIRD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allbirds from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Allbirds Stock Up 7.2 %

Allbirds stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $114.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.79. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Allbirds by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 24,255 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 64.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,827,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,839 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Allbirds in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Allbirds by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

