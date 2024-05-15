Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of RLI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

RLI stock opened at $145.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.80. RLI has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.20.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in RLI by 10.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 21.3% in the first quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 612,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,876,000 after buying an additional 107,655 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of RLI by 0.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 10.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

