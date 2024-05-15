Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for MannKind Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MannKind in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MNKD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

MannKind Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.55 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 7.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MannKind by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,046 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in MannKind by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind



MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

