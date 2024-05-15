Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GXO. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

