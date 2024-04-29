CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives $27.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CNO Financial Group

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 18,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $514,403.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,002 shares in the company, valued at $8,641,335.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $75,283.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,295.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 18,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $514,403.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,641,335.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,590 shares of company stock worth $4,116,255 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,038,000 after acquiring an additional 125,047 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 290,585 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,838,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.03. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.