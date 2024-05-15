Advisor OS LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 196,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,754. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

