Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,843 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.69% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $151,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,755,000 after buying an additional 61,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after buying an additional 142,887 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,562 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JLL traded up $5.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.86. 38,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,894. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle



Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

