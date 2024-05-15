Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,912 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.78% of Ulta Beauty worth $184,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 24.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $665.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.55.

ULTA stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $403.40. The company had a trading volume of 86,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,078. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.05.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

