Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:RHP traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.77. 62,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,960. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 91.10%.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.