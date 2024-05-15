MP Materials’ (MP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MP Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MP Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MP

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.93. 2,125,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,423. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.28.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 2,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MP Materials by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.