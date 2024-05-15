EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.68

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON EJFI traded up GBX 3.75 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 105.25 ($1.32). 950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,380. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. EJF Investments has a one year low of GBX 91 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 119 ($1.49). The stock has a market cap of £64.36 million, a PE ratio of -845.83 and a beta of -0.04.

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

