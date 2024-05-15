TScan Therapeutics’ (TCRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. 106,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. TScan Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.89% and a negative net margin of 653.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.