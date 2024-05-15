Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 5,870 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,091,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.35% of Republic Services worth $179,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 19.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Republic Services by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 52,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $187.42. The stock had a trading volume of 73,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $196.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

